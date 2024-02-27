HireQuest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

HireQuest has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other HireQuest news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,277.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

