Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Financial Review

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -46.45% -18.66% -16.06% Himax Technologies 5.35% 6.42% 3.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $337.61 million 6.77 -$65.39 million ($3.03) -18.75 Himax Technologies $945.43 million 0.99 $50.62 million $0.29 18.48

This table compares Ambarella and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ambarella and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 0 5 11 0 2.69 Himax Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $78.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.60%. Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Himax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Ambarella.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Ambarella on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

