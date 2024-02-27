Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Reduced by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,907 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $56,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $204.87.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

