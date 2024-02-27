Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. 1,467,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,435,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,670,000 after buying an additional 263,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,932,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

