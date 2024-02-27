Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $109,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $36,288,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $33,219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,435,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,670,000 after buying an additional 263,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

