Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.53, but opened at $48.50. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 34,075 shares.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,656 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,613 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

