HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $104.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

