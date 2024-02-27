Head to Head Comparison: Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) and Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF)

Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alfa and Venator Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa N/A N/A N/A $1.04 0.70 Venator Materials $2.17 billion 47.52 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -294.21

Alfa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alfa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Alfa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alfa and Venator Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa 0 0 0 0 N/A Venator Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alfa beats Venator Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfa

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals. The company also provides refrigerated food products comprising cooked and fresh meats, such as ham, sausages, bacon, pork sausage, etc.; dry meats, including serrano, prosciutto, salami, fuet, etc.; dairy products, which includes yogurt, cheese, etc.; and frozen food, plant-based products, beverges, etc. In addition, it offers connectivity, managed networks, collaboration, cloud, system integration, cybersecurity, digital transformation, mobility, long-haul, internet, spectrum for links, metro access, and colocation services, as well as fiber to tower and data centers. The company markets its products to approximately 23 countries worldwide. Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

