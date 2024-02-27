H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Raised to $63.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HEES has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

