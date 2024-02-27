HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,995 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 837,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,744. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.