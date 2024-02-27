Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $25.58.
About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
