Guggenheim Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $345.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.90.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.70. 121,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,702. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $272.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

