Guggenheim Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $54.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 606,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,961. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

