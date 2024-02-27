Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Guardant Health traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 124,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,639,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

