Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (GCMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Grosvenor Capital Management has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

GCMG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,338. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Insider Activity at Grosvenor Capital Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $913,734.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000. Insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 137,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.