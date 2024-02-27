Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 110000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.
About Grizzly Discoveries
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
