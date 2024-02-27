Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.85 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,956,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

