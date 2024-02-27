Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

