Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Down to $5.97

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.85. Gray Television shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 294,157 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $550.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Gray Television by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gray Television by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

