Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 175000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Goldcliff Resource Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

About Goldcliff Resource

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration and evaluation assets company in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. It also holds interest in the Nevada Rand project situated in Mineral County.

