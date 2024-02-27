Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

