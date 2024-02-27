Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

GMED stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

