Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
GBLI stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.48. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
