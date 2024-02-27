Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.48. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

