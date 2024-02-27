Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

