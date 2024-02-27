Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$25.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) received a C$25.00 target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.18.
In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
