Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 2.5 %

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

GTY stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

