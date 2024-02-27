General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,537. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

