GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 442,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.