GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
GEE Group stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.