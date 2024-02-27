GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 31st

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GATX to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.56. 15,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,479. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38.

Insider Transactions at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 56,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.