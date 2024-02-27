GATX Co. (GATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

GATX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GATX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.93. 13,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,412. GATX has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

