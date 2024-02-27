Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.89 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $0.02 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.06999346 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”



