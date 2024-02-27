FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0033.
FullNet Communications Stock Performance
FULO stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FullNet Communications
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.