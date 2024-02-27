FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0033.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

FULO stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

