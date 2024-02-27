FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,630 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 532% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 call options.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 2,510,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,713. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
