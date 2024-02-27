FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,630 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 532% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FSK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 67,097 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 2,510,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,713. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.