FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $19.51. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1,583,050 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,576,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,510,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

