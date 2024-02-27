Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $23.17

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $22.53. Frontline shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 284,824 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 171,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
