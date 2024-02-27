Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Freshpet by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $271,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

