Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 647,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 815.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 326,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,706 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX remained flat at $38.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,931. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

