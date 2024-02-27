Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FOXF. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Fox Factory by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

