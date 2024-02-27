Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $74.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

