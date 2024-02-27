Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,698,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

