Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,676,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,949,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

