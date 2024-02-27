Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,633 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 3.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $29,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the period.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 479,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $143.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

