Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

About Flutter Entertainment

NYSE FLUT opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $217.23.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

