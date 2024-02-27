Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 584,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after buying an additional 300,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,327,000 after acquiring an additional 298,386 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.