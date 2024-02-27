Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $117.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

