Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $26.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FVRR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $880.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

