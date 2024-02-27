Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Lessened by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $53,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.08. 474,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

