First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

