First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,873 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,114 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.26% of First Solar worth $44,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

First Solar stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

