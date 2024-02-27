First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

OTCMKTS FREVS traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.