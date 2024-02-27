First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance
OTCMKTS FREVS traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
